Iconic Eatery Named Washington's 'Most Charming' Retro Diner

Diners remain an important fixture in American culture. Decades ago, Americans would visit these cozy establishments to hang out with friends, score some late-night grub, or simply enjoy the vibes. Some old-school joints still retain their iconic decor and design today, attracting both longtime and new customers. And we can't forget the generous hours and the belly-busting meals that earned them dedicated fanbases!

If you're on the hunt for these nostalgic eateries, Cheapism updated its list of every state's "most charming" retro diner. Twede's Café was named the top pick in Washington State! This historic spot has caught the nation's attention thanks to the delicious grub and its role in an iconic television show.



"Twede’s Cafe sits in a building dating back to 1941, and was the selected Double R Diner to feature in 'Twin Peaks' — which is why it is so fitting that the diner is known for its cherry pie and coffee," writers remarked. "You can grab the famous pie by the slice (with ice cream) or whole to take home after your meal."

Besides the cherry pie, diners can look forward to breakfast platters, omelets, sandwiches, roast beef, and much more.