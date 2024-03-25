Joyner Lucas Reveals How Young Mother, Daughter's Tragic Death Impacted Him

Elsewhere in the interview, Lucas also opened up about his new collaboration with the late DMX. He told Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious that he made the song with X before he passed away in 2021.



"I spent some time with X," Lucas explained. "We played pool a few times. I got to pick his brain. He gave me a lot of advice. I had a real n***a conversation with X just about his life, his upbringing, you know, I was able to ask him a lot of personal questions just so I can understand him because I kinda of had a feeling at some point that he was going to go before his time. So I made it a point to ask him as many questions as I wanted to ask him and yeah he's the homie."



Check out the entire interview below.