Nebraska Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Nebraska is 801 Chophouse located in Omaha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"At old-school steakhouse 801 Chophouse the JPL Seafood Platter will set you back $265. For that, you do get the best of the best: a 2lb lobster, 12 jumbo shrimp, a 1lb king crab, and 12 delicious oysters. You’ll have to fork out extra for sides though, with choices from scalloped potatoes to lobster mac ’n’ cheese sold separately at this small Midwest chain."

