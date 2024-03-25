Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $800 Million

Monday's (March 25) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $800 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $758 million drawing Saturday (March 16) night.

Monday's Powerball jackpot will be the sixth largest drawing in the game's history and 12th largest drawing in U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Grand Blanc, Michigan, won the $842.2 million drawing on January 1. The Powerball jackpot previously reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11, which was the second-largest drawing in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion four times.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million regardless of the size of the drawing. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.