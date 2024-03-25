Tori Kelly To Celebrate 'TORI.' During Intimate Album Release Party In VR

Tori Kelly is dropping her new album TORI. on April 5th, and just a few days after the project's official release, the singer/songwriter is keeping the celebration of new music going during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on April 8th in virtual reality!

TORI. follows Kelly's 2020 Christmas album A Tori Kelly Christmas and 2019's Inspired By True Events, and showcases 15 tracks, including guest appearances from Jon Bellion, Ayra Starr and Kim Chae-won of Le Sserafim. In a statement, Kelly explained of her new album, "I have been working on my next album for the last few years, exploring new sounds & expressing so many different sides of myself. I thought I had covered it all until I had a health scare in July of last year that reminded me just how fragile life can be. 'high water' is about simply holding on and believing that there will be light at the end of the tunnel."

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Tori will perform some of her new music live, as well as talk about TORI. during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo. Fans can watch the show on Monday, April 8th at 5pm PT/8pm ET in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. The event will give fans the opportunity to watch this immersive concert with Bleachers in VR 180, hang out with fellow fans from across the globe, connect with their favorite artists and discover new ones in a spectacular yet intimate way.