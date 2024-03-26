Diddy's Two Sons Spotted Leaving L.A. Mansion Following Raid

However, TMZ reports Combs' sons eventually returned to the mansion and quickly left with their things. In a video the outlet posted, you can see what appears to be Justin at the mansion around 10:30 p.m. PST. The video was taken from behind the home's main gate, but you can still see him moving boxes and luggage into a vehicle. According to the paparazzi on the scene, Christian arrived at the home a few hours later and packed his things. There were other people who were seen going in and out of the mansion, but they have not been identified.



Diddy reportedly had no idea about the raids. TMZ says a source with direct knowledge asserts the Bad Boy founder and his inner were stunned by the sudden police presence on his properties. He and his family were also surprised when federal agents halted them on the runway while they were aboard one of Diddy's aircrafts at a Miami airport. Rumors had spread throughout the Internet about Diddy's alleged plan to flee the country on his other private jet, but that's not the case at all.



The raids on Diddy's two homes stem from a New York-based investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, soliciting and distributing drugs and firearms. The veteran artist previously denied all wrongdoing.