How You Can See 'Green Day' Up Close On Their 'Saviors' Tour

Green Day is getting ready to hit the road on their 2024 "Saviors" Tour, which hits North America at the end of July, and one of the band's biggest fans will be heading to see the band's Nashville stop.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky fan and a friend will fly down to Nashville, where they will stay for two nights, and see Green Day perform live at Geodis Park with two VIP front-row tickets, and get even closer when they check out a few songs from side stage. They'll remember the trip forever when they head home with a guitar signed by the band and a special prize pack from their PunK Bunny Coffee brand.

Green Day's "Saviors" Tour kicks off in North America on July 29th in Washington, DC at Nationals Park and takes the band across the country stopping in cities including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Denver, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and more, before wrapping up in San Diego, California at Petco Park. The trek will celebrate 30 years of the band's 1994 album Dookie and 20 years of their 2004 album American Idiot, and will also feature special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

In a statement on social media, Green Day explained of their upcoming tour, "We can't wait for The Saviors Tour!!! We're playing Dookie in full. We're playing American Idiot in full. We're playing some new songs. We're playing some old songs."