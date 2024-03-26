Jhene Aiko Announces 'The Magic Hour Tour' With Coi Leray, Tink & More

By Tony M. Centeno

March 26, 2024

Jhené Aiko
Photo: Getty Images

Jhené Aiko is returning to the stage for her brand new tour.

On Tuesday, March 26, the revered singer announced her plans for "The Magic Hour Tour." Aiko will bring Coi Leray, Tink, Kiana Ledé and UMI with her as she travels around the country this summer. The tour kicks off in Detroit on June 19 and will continue to hit up other major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, Houston and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, March 27, at 10 a.m. and general sales begin Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. on her official website.

This will be Jhené Aiko's first headlining tour in six years. The last time she embarked on her own tour was in 2017 when she launched her "Trip Tour" with opening acts like Willow Smith, Kitty Cash, Kodie Shane and St. Beauty. She had originally announced "The Magic Hour Tour" back in February 2020 ahead of her third studio album Chilombo. Unfortunately, she was forced to cancel the string of shows due to the pandemic.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Jhené Aiko's "The Magic Hour Tour" Dates

Jun. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jun. 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jun. 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Jun. 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Jun. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jun. 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jun. 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Jul. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Jul. 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jul. 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jul. 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Jul. 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena

Aug. 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug. 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center

Aug. 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center

Aug. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter

Aug. 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Aug. 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

