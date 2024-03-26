Jhene Aiko Announces 'The Magic Hour Tour' With Coi Leray, Tink & More

Jhené Aiko is returning to the stage for her brand new tour.



On Tuesday, March 26, the revered singer announced her plans for "The Magic Hour Tour." Aiko will bring Coi Leray, Tink, Kiana Ledé and UMI with her as she travels around the country this summer. The tour kicks off in Detroit on June 19 and will continue to hit up other major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, Houston and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, March 27, at 10 a.m. and general sales begin Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. on her official website.