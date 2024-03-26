Jhene Aiko Announces 'The Magic Hour Tour' With Coi Leray, Tink & More
By Tony M. Centeno
March 26, 2024
Jhené Aiko is returning to the stage for her brand new tour.
On Tuesday, March 26, the revered singer announced her plans for "The Magic Hour Tour." Aiko will bring Coi Leray, Tink, Kiana Ledé and UMI with her as she travels around the country this summer. The tour kicks off in Detroit on June 19 and will continue to hit up other major cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, Houston and more. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow, March 27, at 10 a.m. and general sales begin Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. on her official website.
This will be Jhené Aiko's first headlining tour in six years. The last time she embarked on her own tour was in 2017 when she launched her "Trip Tour" with opening acts like Willow Smith, Kitty Cash, Kodie Shane and St. Beauty. She had originally announced "The Magic Hour Tour" back in February 2020 ahead of her third studio album Chilombo. Unfortunately, she was forced to cancel the string of shows due to the pandemic.
Check out the full list of dates below.
Jhené Aiko's "The Magic Hour Tour" Dates
Jun. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jun. 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jun. 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Jun. 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Jun. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Jun. 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jun. 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Jul. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul. 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul. 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Jul. 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Jul. 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jul. 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Jul. 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jul. 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
Aug. 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center
Aug. 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center
Aug. 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center
Aug. 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter
Aug. 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Aug. 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena