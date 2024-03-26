New Florida Law Bans Children Under 14 From Having Social Media Accounts

Florida enacted a new law that bars children under 14 from having a social media account. Children between the ages of 14 and 15 can have an account but will need their parents' permission.

The new law, which takes effect on January 1, 2025, also requires social media companies to delete the profiles of any child in Florida who is under 14.

The new law is aimed at protecting children's mental health and keeping them safe from online predators and bullies.

"Social media harms children in a variety of ways," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement after signing the law.

"You can have a kid in the house, safe, seemingly, and then you have predators that can get right in there into your own home. You can do everything right, and they know how to manipulate these platforms," DeSantis explained.

The new law is likely to face legal challenges on First Amendment grounds. Judges have blocked similar laws in Ohio and Arkansas. The courts also blocked a California law that requires social media companies to turn on the highest privacy settings for minors by default.