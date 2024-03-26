New Rules Will Make It Harder To Get Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Combos

By Bill Galluccio

March 26, 2024

US-ECONOMY-INFLATION
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

Costco plans to begin cracking down on non-members taking advantage of its food court deals, especially the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, according to several reports.

The hot dog and soda combo has been $1.50 since 1985, and the company has no plans to raise the price in the near future.

Starting as soon as next month, Costco will only allow members to eat at the in-store food courts. One user posted a photo on the r/Costco subreddit showing a sign outside a Costco in Orlando, Florida, that said an active membership would be required to purchase food at the food court starting on April 8, 2024.

Richard Galanti, who recently resigned as Costco's Chief Financial Officer, told Axios that some stores were receiving complaints from members about the long lines at the food court.

"One of the challenges is that some of the food courts have gotten so busy, particularly if it's near some office buildings or construction sites," Galanti said. "We were getting member complaints."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.