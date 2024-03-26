New Rules Will Make It Harder To Get Costco's $1.50 Hot Dog Combos

Costco plans to begin cracking down on non-members taking advantage of its food court deals, especially the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, according to several reports.

The hot dog and soda combo has been $1.50 since 1985, and the company has no plans to raise the price in the near future.

Starting as soon as next month, Costco will only allow members to eat at the in-store food courts. One user posted a photo on the r/Costco subreddit showing a sign outside a Costco in Orlando, Florida, that said an active membership would be required to purchase food at the food court starting on April 8, 2024.

Richard Galanti, who recently resigned as Costco's Chief Financial Officer, told Axios that some stores were receiving complaints from members about the long lines at the food court.

"One of the challenges is that some of the food courts have gotten so busy, particularly if it's near some office buildings or construction sites," Galanti said. "We were getting member complaints."