Popular Florida Spots Among U.S. Cities With The Highest Life Expectancies

For generations, people have dug into the secrets behind a long life. While there's no literal fountain of youth, many health experts say certain habits can contribute to a healthier, longer lifespan. Healthy eating, regular exercise, and adequate access to health care services are just some of the contributing factors. Where you live can also affect such these amenities and other elements surrounding your health.

A recent list from The Travel revealed the Top 10 U.S. cities with the highest life expectancies. Data from StorageCafe and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps were used to compile the rankings. According to the website, two popular Florida cities landed on the list.

The Miami metropolitan area, which includes Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, ranked at No. 10 with an average life expectancy of 81.6 Years. Analysts cited the numerous hospitals, warm climate, and overall lower crime rate as reasons for its rank.

Then there's the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area, which ranked at No. 4. The life expectancy in this area is 82.4 years thanks to the low cost of living and crime rates. Writers also noted that Lee County has a good health care system, and there are plenty of places offering healthier food.

Here are the Top 10 U.S. cities with the highest life expectancies:

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California (83.8 years) San Jose-Santa Clara-Sunnyvale, California (83.3 years) Urban Honolulu, Hawaii (82.4 years) Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida (82.4 years) Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California (82.3 years) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California (82.1 years) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut (82.1 years) San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California (81.8 years) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado (81.6 years) Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida (81.8 years)

Check out the full report on The Travel's website.