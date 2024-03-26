RFK Jr. To Name Nicole Shanahan As His Running Mate: Report

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to name Nicole Shannahan as his pick for vice president, according to a report from the New York Times.

Shannahan is a tech lawyer and entrepreneur with little political experience. She has previously donated to Democrats, including Marianne Williamson and Pete Buttigieg. She also reportedly helped bankroll Kennedy's Super Bowl ad.

Her views are similar to Kennedy's, especially on issues like vaccines and environmental health.

Kennedy is expected to make a formal announcement during an event in Oakland, California, on Tuesday (March 26). While Republicans and Democrats usually wait until their conventions in the summer to name their vice presidential nominees, independent candidates like Kennedy must do it sooner in order to obtain ballot access.

Several states require third-party and independent candidates to name a vice president nominee before they can begin collecting signatures to gain ballot access.

Kennedy has a long way to go to secure ballot access in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. As of Tuesday, Utah was the only state where Kennedy has qualified to appear on the ballot in November. According to CNN, Kennedy collected enough signatures to get on the ballot in Hawaii, Nevada, and New Hampshire. In addition, a super PAC supporting his candidacy claims to have enough signatures to get him on the ballot in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina.