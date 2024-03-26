TakeOff Partially Blamed For His Own Death Amid $1 Million Lawsuit

"There is a reasonable probability that the occurrence in question as well as the damages complained of were proximately caused, in whole or in part, by unknown criminals who participated in unlawful gambling and/or the illegal possession of firearms," attorneys for 810 Houston LLC said in a recent filing. “Defendant is not liable to Plaintiffs because Plaintiff’s own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiff’s injuries."



TakeOff was shot and killed during an altercation that erupted during an event he attended with his uncle Quavo at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Downtown Houston on November 1, 2022. He was pronounced dead on the scene after he was shot in the head and abdomen. Two suspects, Patrick Xavier Clark and Cameron Joshua, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting. Clark was charged with murder last May after he was accused of firing the shots that killed the rapper. Meanwhile, Joshua, a 16-year-old rapper, was charged with felony unlawful carry of a weapon after security footage caught him with a weapon during the shooting.



According to the lawsuit, Davenport alleged that the venue was informed of an event happening that would require extra security, but no additional measures were taken. 810 Houston LLC basically denied their role in the rapper's death. They also noted "ample evidence exists" that suggests Clark's "intentional criminal actions proximately caused, in whole or in part, the damages for which Plaintiffs no seek recovery.”



Clark was placed on house arrest after he posted a $1 million bond last year. He was recently taken off house arrest but has a curfew and cannot leave the state.