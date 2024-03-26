WATCH: Tractor Flips Stolen Front Loader During Wild Police Chase

A disgruntled former employee at a waste management company led police in Georgia on a wild chase in a stolen front loader on Monday (March 26).

The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a call to a business in unincorporated Norcross and found the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Eddie Sanchez, riding the stolen vehicle on the property.

Sanchez refused to exit the construction vehicle and drove away, leading police on a slow-speed chase through Gwinnett County. After about five miles, another employee from the company joined the chase in a front loader and used it to flip over the one that Sanchez was driving.

Officials said no damage was done to the roads or other vehicles during the chase.

Sanchez was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before he was transferred to Gwinnett County Jail, where he was charged with criminal trespass, theft by taking, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, second-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.