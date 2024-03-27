Man Stuck On 7-Hour Flight With Missing Headrest, Bolt Pressing Into Head

A passenger on an international British Airways flight was stuck on a seven-hour flight in a seat without a headrest. To make matters worse, there was a one-inch bolt sticking out of the seat, pressing into the head during the flight from Heathrow Airport in London to Toronto.

Jonathan Yates said he alerted the flight crew but was told the plane was full and there were no other seats available. One member of the flight crew brought him a pillow to cover the bolt.

"The whole flight was very uncomfortable as if I leant back, I could still feel the bolt in my head as the pillow was that thin," Yates told Kennedy News via Business Insider.

Yates, who was celebrating his 50th birthday, said he was concerned for his safety.

"It was a major safety issue. If I had hit my head on the bolt in the seat, it would have cut my head," he said.

Yates said he was forced to sit sideways during the entire flight.

He said that British Airways offered him and his wife a $60 voucher as compensation. Yates said that was not enough and vowed never to fly with the airline again.