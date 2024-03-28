Billie Eilish Slams 'Biggest Artists In The World' For How They Boost Sales

By Katrina Nattress

March 28, 2024

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Eilish is serious about her sustainability efforts and during a new interview slammed “some of the biggest artists in the world” for producing multiple vinyl variants in order to boost album sales.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging,” she said. “Which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more.”

“I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable," Eilish continued, "and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

She added that she thinks it's “so wasteful” and “irritating” to see “all your favorite artists doing that s*** because they care so much about their sales numbers and “making money.”

The article does point out that Eilish herself did this with Happier Than Ever, which was available in eight different variations; however, she used recycled materials for the pressings.

Speaking of albums, last month Eilish revealed her third is mastered.

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.