Billie Eilish is serious about her sustainability efforts and during a new interview slammed “some of the biggest artists in the world” for producing multiple vinyl variants in order to boost album sales.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging,” she said. “Which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more.”

“I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable," Eilish continued, "and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

She added that she thinks it's “so wasteful” and “irritating” to see “all your favorite artists doing that s*** because they care so much about their sales numbers and “making money.”

The article does point out that Eilish herself did this with Happier Than Ever, which was available in eight different variations; however, she used recycled materials for the pressings.

Speaking of albums, last month Eilish revealed her third is mastered.