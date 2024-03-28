Dog That Escaped From Alaska Airlines Flight Is Reunited With Owner

A missing dog was reunited with its owner after workers failed to place it on an Alaska Airlines flight from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday (March 26).

Alaska Airlines explained that because of a "misstep in the loading process, the dog did not make the trip."

"It stayed with our team at the airport overnight."

However, while the dog, who is named Moose, was staying with the staff, he managed to escape the next day while an employee was taking him for a walk.

"When it was time to load it into the crate, it pulled away, shook loose from its collar, and ran away," Alaska Airlines said.

Moose ran down the taxiway and through a parking area before employees lost him.

The owner flew back to Raleigh on Wednesday to assist in the search for Moose.

On Thursday, the owner received some good news. Moose was found safe and was reunited with her, thanks to the help of the airport operations staff, law enforcement, and fire rescue personnel.

"We're happy to report this morning that the dog is now safely back with its pet parent," the airline said. "The Airport's fire rescue team picked up the owner, who had been searching in a different area, and brought her to Moose. She coaxed him to her, and he is safe and sound."