Feds Confiscate Eye-Popping Evidence From Diddy's L.A. & Miami Homes

The raids stem from warrants that were filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Diddy is at the center of a criminal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. So far, three women and a man have been interviewed by federal agents in Manhattan in connection to the allegations. The laundry list of accusations were in several civil lawsuits filed by the likes of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a producer on Diddy's recent Love album, a Jane Doe who claims Diddy sexually assaulted her and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.



"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."



The update on the evidence that was found comes after video footage from the raid in Los Angeles revealed the aftermath of the intense search by federal agents. It also arrived amid the arrest of Diddy's alleged drug mule Brendan Paul, a former basketball player for Syracuse University who was accused of acting as the artist's gun and drug handler. Paul was arrested on federal drug possession charges while he was with Diddy and his family in Miami.