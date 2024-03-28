Four Dead, Seven Injured In Stabbing Spree In Illinois

By Bill Galluccio

March 28, 2024

Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday (March 27) afternoon. The victims included a 15-year-old girl, a 22-year-old man, a 49-year-old man, and a 63-year-old woman. One of the deceased was a postal worker.

Authorities have not identified a motive for the stabbing rampage, which Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara called a “random and senseless act of violence.”

The Rockford Police Department said they received the first 911 call about a home invasion at 1:14 p.m. A few minutes later, they received several other calls related to the stabbing attacks.

Police said that a female victim fled her home after the suspect broke in and was stabbed several times. A man who tried to help her was also injured.

Within 20 minutes, police located and captured the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Soto. He was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges, including murder and home invasion.

