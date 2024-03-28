Study Reveals Which State Floridians Are Moving To The Most

By Zuri Anderson

March 29, 2024

Finding a new home is a tedious endeavor, no matter how well-prepared you are. Part of the challenge is searching for a new location. As a result, people turn to expert opinion and research to see what could be a great fit for them. Several reports explored which U.S. cities and towns experienced a population boom over the last few years. Other studies dove into interesting trends regarding relocation to different states.

24/7 Wall St. published a report revealing which states Floridians are moving to the most. Their findings are based on 2022 data from U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

The No. 1 state Floridians are flocking to is Georgia! Analysts said 51,380 people moved to the Peach State in 2022, making up roughly 10.5% of all moves out of Florida. More than 327,000 people moved to Georgia in 2022, and over 15% of incoming residents were from the Sunshine State, according to the study.

"The number of Americans who moved to a different state has been steadily rising for over a decade. More than 8.2 million Americans moved to a different state in 2022, the most of any year since at least 2010," the website remarked.

Here are the Top 10 states Floridians are moving to:

  1. Georgia
  2. Texas
  3. North Carolina
  4. California
  5. Tennessee
  6. Virginia
  7. New York
  8. Alabama
  9. Michigan
  10. Ohio

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.

