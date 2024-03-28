Two Planes Clip Wings At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Two Delta Air Lines planes clipped wings at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on Wednesday (March 27). The two jets were taxiing to the runway when they collided.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Flight 1460 to West Palm Beach, Florida, struck Delta Flight 1104 to Tuscon, Arizona, just before 11 a.m.

Flight 1460 was carrying 151 passengers, and Flight 1140 had 136 passengers onboard.

Both planes returned to their terminals so the passengers could disembark.

There were no reports of injuries.

“Delta teams are working to re-accommodate customers to their final destinations after a low-speed wingtip contact of two aircraft at MSP. We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travels," the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not say how much damage the two planes sustained in the collision.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident.

A passenger sent a photo to KSTP showing the damaged wing on one of the planes.