Washington Neighborhood Ranks Among The 'Best Places To Live' In America

By Zuri Anderson

March 28, 2024

Runner at Golden Gardens Beach
Photo: lakeeliza / iStock / Getty Images

Moving to another location can be tedious, especially when deciding where to settle. As a result, many people turn to other sources to see which cities and towns are great places to live.

Niche recently unveiled 2024's "Best Places To Live in America." The entries include all sorts of neighborhoods and suburbs from metropolitan cities. Analysts compiled the rankings based on crime statistics, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. They also factored in data from several sources, such as the U.S. Census Bureau and FBI.

A neighborhood in Washington State broke into the Top 20! The highest-ranking one among them is South Lake Union, which is located in Seattle. This spot has an overall A+ rating on Niche with high marks in nightlife, health and fitness, family-friendliness, outdoor activities, and more.

Here are America's Top 10 places to live for 2024, according to Niche:

  1. Colonial Village (Arlington, Virginia)
  2. Carmel, Indiana
  3. Chesterbrook (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  4. Uptown (Tampa, Florida)
  5. Cinco Ranch (Houston, Texas)
  6. Hyde Park (Tampa, Florida)
  7. Evergreen Park (Palo Alto, California)
  8. Radnor/Fort Myer Heights (Arlington, Virginia)
  9. Harbour Island (Tampa, Florida)
  10. College Terrace (Palo Alto, California)

Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.

