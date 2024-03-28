WATCH: Video Captures Deadly Crash Between School Bus And Concrete Truck

The Hays Consolidated Independent School District released a video of a deadly crash between a school bus and a concrete truck that left two people dead and 14 people hospitalized.

The victims were identified as five-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, who was on the bus, and 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, who was in a vehicle behind the bus.

The crash occurred on Friday (March 22) as the bus was returning from a field trip to a zoo in Bastrop. There were 44 preschool children and 11 adults from Tom Green Elementary School on the bus.

The video captures the moment a cement truck from FJM Concrete Pumping LLC veers across the double-yellow line into the path of the school bus. The bus driver tries to swerve into the shoulder but cannot avoid the truck, which flips onto its side. The video continues to run as bystanders pull over and rush to assist the children trapped on the overturned bus.

Authorities have not identified the concrete truck driver or explained why they swerved into the bus's path.