Beyonce Releases 'COWBOY CARTER' Album With Miley Cyrus, Post Malone & More
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2024
Beyoncé's buzzworthy country-inspired album has arrived.
On the final Friday of Women's History Month, March 29, the Houston native released her brand new project COWBOY CARTER via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. The massive 27-track LP contains her previously released hits "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." It also features fresh collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, and more. Dolly Parton makes a cameo before Bey's version of "Jolene," and Willie Nelson joins in on the fun. Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi also makes an appearance on her mother's lullaby "Protector." This is the first time Beyoncé has collaborated with all of the aforementioned artists.
"This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album," Bey said about Act II prior to its release. "This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!"
COWBOY CARTER is set up to sound like a western radio show. Bey and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit also provides brief interludes from the most legendary Country artists like Dolly Parton, who references the singer's most infamous line about "Becky" while praising her version of "Jolene." Willie Nelson appears for a quick smoke break ahead of their collaboration "Smoke Hour II." The iconic Linda Martell also pops up on songs like "Spaghettii."
Beyoncé's latest album is over five years in the making. Ahead of its release, the Grammy award-winning singer explained the project was inspired by an experience she had years ago where she did "not feel welcome." Fans instantly figured out that she was referring to her performance of "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks at the 2016 CMA's, during which conservative Country artists and fans alike showed their disdain for Beyoncé's foray into their genre. Fast forward to 2024, her first two singles from the album immediately impacted the Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em" hitting the No. 1 spot.
Experience Act II below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE