"This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album," Bey said about Act II prior to its release. "This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!"



COWBOY CARTER is set up to sound like a western radio show. Bey and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit also provides brief interludes from the most legendary Country artists like Dolly Parton, who references the singer's most infamous line about "Becky" while praising her version of "Jolene." Willie Nelson appears for a quick smoke break ahead of their collaboration "Smoke Hour II." The iconic Linda Martell also pops up on songs like "Spaghettii."



Beyoncé's latest album is over five years in the making. Ahead of its release, the Grammy award-winning singer explained the project was inspired by an experience she had years ago where she did "not feel welcome." Fans instantly figured out that she was referring to her performance of "Daddy Lessons" with The Chicks at the 2016 CMA's, during which conservative Country artists and fans alike showed their disdain for Beyoncé's foray into their genre. Fast forward to 2024, her first two singles from the album immediately impacted the Hot Country Songs chart with "Texas Hold 'Em" hitting the No. 1 spot.



Experience Act II below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE