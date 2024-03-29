CDC Health Alert Warns Of Rare Bacterial Infection With Unusual Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Thursday (March 28) warning about a potentially fatal strain of the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria.

In 2023, there were 422 cases of the bacterial infection, the highest number since 2014. As of March 25, there have been 143 reported cases compared to 81 at the same time last year.

The CDC noted that 68% of the cases were from a specific meningococcal strain, sequence type (ST) 1466. The strain is also disproportionally affecting younger people, with 65% of cases in people ages 30-60. The strain is also deadlier, killing 17% of people who were infected.

The strain is also harder to diagnose because people usually show symptoms that are not typically associated with meningitis.

Symptoms of meningitis infections include fever, headache, a stiff neck, an extreme sensitivity to light, and nausea. Patients with ST 1466 have shown other symptoms, including fever and chills, fatigue, vomiting, cold hands and feet, severe aches and pains, rapid breathing, diarrhea, or, in later stages, a dark purple rash.

The CDC is advising health officials to be vigilant and ensure that people are up to date with their meningococcal vaccines.

"Healthcare providers should 1) have a heightened suspicion for meningococcal disease, particularly among populations disproportionately affected by the current increase, 2) be aware that patients may present without symptoms typical of meningitis, and 3) ensure that all people recommended for meningococcal vaccination, including people with HIV, are up to date for meningococcal vaccines," the CDC said.