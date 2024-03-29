Kia Recalls 427,000 Telluride SUVs

Kia is recalling 427,000 model year 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs because of an issue with the driveshaft. A safety notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explained that "an intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft may not be fully engaged," which could cause the vehicle to roll away while parked.

Kia has received 16 reports of vehicles rolling away due to the issue. There have been no reports of injuries.

The automaker said the owners should manually engage the emergency brake to prevent their vehicle from rolling away.

Owners can bring their SUVs to a dealership, where technicians will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts.

Kia said that anybody who has already paid for repairs will be reimbursed for the full amount.

Notification letters about the recall will be sent out in May.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.