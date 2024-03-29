Lil Yachty Launches New Label & Announces Upcoming Compilation Album

“Yachty has always had profound vision since the day we met and to see him take his curatorial magic and expand it to discover and enhance other artists is exciting to me," Quality Control Music COO and co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee said about the new label venture.



“I’m excited to see Yachty step into the role of executive alongside being one of the most formidable creatives in the world with such an eye for talent," Label CEO and co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas said. "Karrahbooo is a star and they are all going to be the new wave of cool that can bring something different to the culture that is so badly needed.”



The group made their grand debut last year during Yachty's "The Field Trip Tour." They released their first formal single “MO JAMS” back in December and have been garnering more notoriety ever since. Catch the official music video for "Family Business" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE