Milkshakes are a great choice to cool off on a warm, sunny day, or even to simply enjoy an indulgent dessert if you just want to treat yourself to something sweet. Whether you prefer your shakes classic and with no frills or overloaded with toppings, sauces and even other desserts, there are plenty of shops around the country serving up their must-try take on the popular treat.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of the best place in each state to get a shake, with many of the choices favoring old-fashioned and classic styles rather than modern, loaded concoctions. The site based its rankings on reviews and ratings from several platforms like Yelp, TripAdvisor and Foursquare as well as local websites.

According to the list, the best place in all of Arizona to get a milkshake is The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe in Phoenix. Not only does this spot have great burgers and fries, but it also has hand-spun shakes in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate as well as specialty offerings like banana stand and salted dulce de leche. 24/7 Tempo suggests ordering the chocolate chile shake to sample something sweet and flavorful.

The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe is located at 3538 E. Indian School Road.

Find more great places with decadent shakes at the full list on 247tempo.com.