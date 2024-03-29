Watch St. Vincent Freak Out Watching Dave Grohl Play Drums

Grohl is plays drums on two songs off St. Vincent's upcoming album All Born Screaming. In addition to the just-released "Flea," he's also featured on the fiery lead single "Broken Man."

“I produced it myself this time, and the genesis of it was me messing around with electricity and circuitry like a god in my studio until I found that loop [vocalizes beat] and I was like ‘ooh that’s interesting,’ so I wrote a whole song around it," Clark told iHeartRadio. "The song sort of starts with a slow burn and ends fully on fire, and it features Mr. Dave Grohl on drums. It’s a ripper! Ripperama.”

As for All Born Screaming, Clark had this to say: “‘Broken Man’ is from my new record called All Born Screaming that comes out in April, and it’s I think one of the more violent tracks on the record, but the record itself I think kind of goes, ‘we’ve got a little bit of a season in hell but we end up going love is the only thing worth living for,’ and the record ends with an ecstatic mantra, so we see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel."

All Born Screaming is the follow-up to 2021's The Nowhere Inn and is slated for an April 26 release.