White House Calls Out Reporters For Stealing Keepsakes From Air Force One

The White House is tired of things going missing on Air Force One and warned members of the press corps that the thefts need to stop. According to a report by Politico, reporters have been taking keepsakes from the president's plane for years.

Some of the most coveted items include engraved whiskey tumblers, wine glasses, and gold-rimmed dinner plates.

"On my first flight, the person next to me was like, 'You should take that glass,'" a current White House reporter told Politico's West Wing Playbook. "They were like: 'Everyone does it.'"

After a multi-day trip to the West Coast in February, the Air Force crew inventoried items on the plane and alerted the White House when they noticed a number of items were missing.

The White House reached out to the White House Correspondents' Association and said that the thefts had to stop.

NBC correspondent Kelly O'Donnell, who serves as the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, then sent a letter to the reporters and asked them to return any items they may have taken. She assured the reporters they would not be in trouble for taking the keepsakes.

In response to the email, one reporter admitted to taking an embroidered pillowcase and discretely returned it.