An axe-wielding Washington woman was arrested after her crime spree through several neighborhoods left two people hospitalized, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

Tacoma police said a man called 911 around 3:30 p.m. on March 29 about his car being stolen. During the call, officials could hear the victim warn the suspect not to hit him. Witnesses later told officers a female suspect struck the victim several times with an axe.

"We have her on camera," a neighbor told reporters. "You can see it from start to finish, she has the ax and hits him."

Officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Highland Street and found the wounded victim, but not his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tacoma Fire.

Authorities later found the victim’s car on South Market Street and then got another call about an aggravated assault and robbery. Police said the suspect matched the description of the axe-wielding woman.

Officers responded to Judge Jack Tanner Park and found an injured Uber driver stabilized by a Good Samaritan. The suspect allegedly stabbed this victim multiple times before fleeing with his vehicle. Tacoma Fire confirmed they rushed the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives found the stolen Uber abandoned before finding the suspect hiding inside a compost container in someone’s driveway. Neighbors recall police officers surrounding the suspect, identified as a 21-year-old woman.

"It was wild," another neighbor who recorded the intense arrest recounted to FOX 13. "There were cop cars everywhere. They even had the K-9 unit."

Police said the suspect was jailed on two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree theft.