Bandman Kevo Reacts After His Teenage Son Is Reportedly Killed In Shooting
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2024
Bandman Kevo is mourning the loss of his 15-year-old son.
On Sunday, March 31, the artist and YouTuber took to his Instagram Story and announced that his son Kevian passed away following a shooting in Michigan. In his post, he shared a photo of Kevian along with the caption "Rest in power." He also made a post in search of more information about his son's death. Later on, he told fans that he was having trouble getting in contact with his son's mother.
"Rip Kevian," Kevo wrote in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rip Kevian 👼👼— BANDMAN KEVO Tha Finesse God (@BandManKevo) April 1, 2024
Bandman Kevo, born Kevin Ford, is a Chicago rapper who's made headlines for various reasons over the years. He's been cranking out music since 2012 and has collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, Twista, Rich The Kid and others. In recent years, Kevo has maintained his music career but he also shifted his focus toward his YouTube channel, which boasts 574K subscribers and counting.
He recently debuted his "Finesse God Scam School," which is an online program that teaches people how to identify and dodge various scams. Kevo founded the school eight years after he was convicted of bank fraud. He served nearly three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
The deadly shooting reportedly in Kalamazoo, MI over the weekend. As of this report, the authorities have not issued a statement with any specific details about the shooting. iHeartRadio has reached out to the Kalamazoo Police Department for further comment.