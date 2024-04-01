Bandman Kevo Reacts After His Teenage Son Is Reportedly Killed In Shooting

Bandman Kevo, born Kevin Ford, is a Chicago rapper who's made headlines for various reasons over the years. He's been cranking out music since 2012 and has collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, Twista, Rich The Kid and others. In recent years, Kevo has maintained his music career but he also shifted his focus toward his YouTube channel, which boasts 574K subscribers and counting.



He recently debuted his "Finesse God Scam School," which is an online program that teaches people how to identify and dodge various scams. Kevo founded the school eight years after he was convicted of bank fraud. He served nearly three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.



