Car Rams Gate At FBI Office In Atlanta, Driver Arrested Entering Building

A driver was taken into custody after trying to drive through the gate at the employee entrance of the FBI's field office in Atlanta, Georgia.

Officials said that the unidentified driver tried to follow an authorized car through the gate just after noon on Monday (April 1). Before they could get through, a pop-up barrier was deployed, stopping the car in its tracks.

The driver then exited their vehicle and tried to enter the facility on foot.

Officers with the DeKalb Police Department took the driver into custody and turned them over to the FBI, which is handling the case.

Tactical vehicles surrounded the red SUV as agents checked the car for possible explosives.

Officials said that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

"FBI is assessing federal charges with the U.S. Attorney's Office," a spokesperson said in an email to Newsweek.

The driver's identity has not been released, and a motive for their actions has yet to be determined.