Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Most Desirable' Places To Live In The U.S.

When looking for a home, new residents aren't just looking for an affordable home and cost of living. They want to immerse themselves in a vibrant community with cultural events, favorable climate, amazing amenities, and thrilling opportunities for adventure.

U.S. News & World Report published a list of the "most desirable" places to live in America. Analysts considered many factors for their list, including their "Best Places To Live In" rankings, survey results, population growth based on U.S. census data, climate, and the number of attractions and entertainment establishments.

A renowned Colorado city ranked at No. 2, and that's Colorado Springs! The median home price is $515,594, and over 740,000 people live here. It's known for the stunning natural environments surrounding the bustling urban center. Here's what the website had to say about Colorado Springs:

"Colorado Springs is in the No. 2 spot for desirability after ranking No. 1 for five years in a row. Residents have easy access to the mountains and can take advantage of both hiking in the foothills and skiing at well-known resort towns in the Rockies. While the cost of living is rising in the area, requiring 26.3% of the median household income to cover housing costs, Colorado Springs has a lower cost of living than many other metro areas on the list."

Here are the Top 10 most desirable places to live in America, according to U.S. News:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, California Naples, Florida San Diego, California Sarasota, Florida Portland, Oregon Charlotte, North Carolina Port St. Lucie, Florida

Check out the full report on usnews.com.