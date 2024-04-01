Drunk Florida Man Drives Car Into Waterway After Confusing It For Boardwalk

A drunk driver crashed his car into a South Florida waterway after mistaking it for a road early Easter Sunday (March 31). According to WPLG, a 22-year-old driver admitted to driving under the influence and sending his car into the waters of Government Cut, a channel between South Beach and Fisher Island in Miami Beach.

Andres Asion, a real estate broker living in the area, said he heard a loud noise outside his apartment around 7 a.m. The resident recorded two women telling Miami Beach police officers they watched a blue 2021 Toyota Corolla speed into the water. Authorities later identified the driver as 22-year-old Yandeivy Chavez Dominguez, of Miami.

“This guy is drunk, just came from a bar, thought that that was the road,” Asion told reporters.

Video shared with the news station shows a drenched and barefoot Dominguez near police officers. Divers were also seen searching for people inside the water, but Dominguez was the only person inside the vehicle. First responders determined he wasn't hurt, according to an arrest report.

Police said the 22-year-old driver confessed to getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. Officers claim Dominguez slurred his speech, had bloodshot eyes, and failed the sobriety test.

He was arrested and charged with DUI. A tow truck driver later removed his car from the water, WPLG reported.