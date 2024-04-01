Florida City Ranked Among The 'Most Desirable' Places To Live In The U.S.

When looking for a home, new residents aren't just looking for an affordable home and cost of living. They want to immerse themselves in a vibrant community with cultural events, favorable climate, amazing amenities, and thrilling opportunities for adventure.

U.S. News & World Report published a list of the "most desirable" places to live in America. Analysts considered many factors for their list, including their "Best Places To Live In" rankings, survey results, population growth based on U.S. census data, climate, and the number of attractions and entertainment establishments.

Florida dominated the roundup with several entries, and the highest-ranking one is Naples! Sliding into the No. 5 spot, the median home price is $832,196. Over 370,000 people live in this beloved spot, which promises historic sites, iconic cultural destinations, beautiful nearby islands and peninsulas, and much more. Here's what the website had to say about Naples:

"Along the Gulf Coast of Florida, Naples is a fairly small metro area compared to the likes of Tampa or Miami, but it offers plenty of warm Florida weather, beach access and a slightly more remote location that appeals to many. In addition to high scores in the desirability survey and for population growth due to net migration, Naples ranks No. 8 for the number of attractions and establishments for residents and visitors to enjoy relative to its population size."

Sarasota and Port St. Lucie also broke into the Top 10. Daytona Beach, Fort Myers, Tampa, Orlando, Melbourne, and Jacksonville were featured in the rankings.

Here are the Top 10 most desirable places to live in America, according to U.S. News:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, California Naples, Florida San Diego, California Sarasota, Florida Portland, Oregon Charlotte, North Carolina Port St. Lucie, Florida

Check out the full report on usnews.com.