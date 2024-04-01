Trailer Of Bibles Set On Fire In Front Of Church On Easter Sunday

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a suspect who set a trailer full of Bibles on fire outside of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet on Easter Sunday (March 31).

"This morning at 6:00AM our security cameras caught a man dropping off a trailer in the middle of the intersection and blocking the road into our church. He then got out and set fire to an entire trailer full of Bibles right in front of our church," Pastor Greg Locke wrote on Facebook.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and reopened the roads before Easter masses started.

While authorities have not identified a suspect, Locke told The Tennessean that the fire "was 100 percent directed" at his church.

"It blocked the entrance to our campus, and the fact that it was an entire load of Bibles is rather conclusive proof that it was most assuredly directed at us," Locke said. "It did not, nor will it, stop us. It was cleaned up in time for people to drive into the parking lot. We had a full house and a marvelous service."