Washington City Among The 'Most Desirable' Places To Live In The U.S.

When looking for a home, new residents aren't just looking for an affordable home and cost of living. They want to immerse themselves in a vibrant community with cultural events, favorable climate, amazing amenities, and thrilling opportunities for adventure.

U.S. News & World Report published a list of the "most desirable" places to live in America. Analysts considered many factors for their list, including their "Best Places To Live In" rankings, survey results, population growth based on U.S. census data, climate, and the number of attractions and entertainment establishments.

An iconic city in Washington State graced the list, and that's Seattle! Sliding into the No. 19 spot, the median home price is $768,396. Nearly 4 million people live in this beloved spot, which promises incredible neighborhoods, world-renowned attractions, beautiful natural landscapes, and more. Here's what the website had to say about Seattle:

"Whether you’re a fan of Amazon or you simply like the rainier Pacific Northwest climate, you’re not alone if you prefer Seattle to some of the hotter places on the list. The nearby mountains and ocean make it easy to escape for outdoor excursions. It’s also a technology hub, so people aspiring to work for major tech companies are naturally drawn to the Emerald City and its surrounding suburbs."

Here are the Top 10 most desirable places to live in America, according to U.S. News:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, California Naples, Florida San Diego, California Sarasota, Florida Portland, Oregon Charlotte, North Carolina Port St. Lucie, Florida

Check out the full report on realestate.usnews.com.