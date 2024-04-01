WATCH: Green Day Surprise Crowd With Epic Decade-Spanning Mash Up

Green Day took the stage at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform two singles that perfectly encompassed their iconic, decade-spanning legacy.

The icons stole the show with "Bobby Sox" featured on their latest album, Saviors, as the audience swayed back and forth to the intoxicating beat. In the middle of the song, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong unexpectedly flipped the script and began singing 1994's "Basket Case," and the entire venue screamed in familiar tones of excitement and nostalgia.

The band stopped by the iHeartRadio Music Awards – On The Red Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla before the show to accept the Landmark Award for their expansive impact on the music industry, evident in masterpieces like 1994's Dookie, 1995's Insomniac, 2004's American Idiot, 2024's Savior and more!