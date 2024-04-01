WATCH: Runaway Saw Blade Nearly Hits Man Walking Into Convenience Store

An Oregon man narrowly escaped a potentially deadly situation as he was shopping at a QuickTrip Neighborhood Market in Eugene. Seconds after Shane Reimche walked into the store, a giant, four-foot circular saw blade shot across the parking lot from a nearby construction site, slammed into the building, and got stuck in the wall just inches from the door.

"I was walking into the store here. I put my hand on the door, and I heard a loud bang and yelling," Reimche told KEZI. "Just as a cloud of smoke pops up and I see a guy fall in the ditch. And a four-foot blade hurtling at me."

"Last minute, I was able to duck behind the counter," he added.

The force of the runaway saw blade was so strong that it caused the entire building to shake.

Reimche said he was shaken up after his near-death experience.

"Oh my god, I had tears all night. It was petrifying. I was shaking in the store," he said. "Took a little while before I could talk. That thing was huge you can see the hole in the wall."

The construction crews were contracted by Northwest Natural to repair a leaky gas valve in the area. The gas company said they have suspended all work with the contractors while they investigate what caused the saw blade to shoot across the parking lot.