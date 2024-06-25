June 25 In Hip-Hop History: JAY-Z Drops Debut Album 'Reasonable Doubt'

Hov's debut album also features Mary J. Blige on the intro "Can't Knock The Hustle," The Notorious B.I.G. on "Brooklyn's Finest," and Big Jaz & Sauce Money on the final version of "Bring It On." Memphis Bleek appears twice on "Coming Of Age" and "Can I Live II." JAY-Z also relied on production from DJ Premier, Ski Beatz, Clark Kent, Big Jaz and DJ Irv aka Irv Gotti.



JAY-Z's debut album helped establish the foundation of the artist and entrepreneur's iconic discography. Reasonable Doubt went on to sell 43,000 copies in its first week. It went gold within three months of its release and reached platinum status in 2002. It's also been considered one of the greatest rap albums of all time by various outlets over the years.



In honor of its 30th anniversary, JAY-Z will celebrate the album by performing each track during his concert series at Yankee Stadium. The three-day event, happening July 10 through July 12, will celebrate his debut album and the 25th anniversary of his classic LP, The Blueprint.



Revisit Reasonable Doubt on iHeartRadio now!

