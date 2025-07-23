Daboll Reveals Giants' Starting Quarterback

The New York Giants have opened training camp with veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday (July 23).

"These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter," Daboll said via ESPN.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler who signed a one-year contract, was among three quarterbacks acquired by the Giants this offseason, along with fellow veteran Jameis Winston, who also signed as a free agent in March, and former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was selected by the team at No. 25 overall in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Wilson is reported to have quickly established himself as a team leader, having hosted throwing sessions with teammates in San Diego, Los Angeles and Atlanta during the offseason.

The former Super Bowl champion spent his first 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022 and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason. Wilson went 6-5 in 11 starts for the Steelers in 2024, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions on 214 of 336 passing, while also recording 155 yards and two touchdowns on 43 rushing attempts.

The Giants will face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in their preseason debut on August 9, followed by back-to-back home games at Metlife Stadium against the co-tenant New York Jets on August 16 and the New England Patriots on August 21.