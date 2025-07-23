Joe Budden Expected To Make Over $20 Million From His Podcast Network

The fascination behind Joe Budden's earnings began after he accidentally shared his podcast's revenue in a screenshot he posted to Instagram last month. While attempting to brag about his Patreon page, Budden revealed his analytics that showed a total of 30.2 million visits. He tried to cover the monetary earnings from his memberships, but fans were able to manipulate the image and revealed that he makes over $900,000 a month. Prior to that, Budden shared that he had already earned over $7 million from his podcast.



Joe Budden launched the podcast in 2015 with original hosts Rory Farrell, Marisa Mendez and producer Richard "Parks" Vallely. The show grew with the addition of Jamil "Mal" Clay, who left with Rory in 2021 to launch their own podcast, New Rory & Mal. Antwan "Ish" Marby and Lamar "Ice" Burney joined the show shortly after Rory & Mal's departure. The show's dynamic changed over the past three years after Budden recruited Melyssa Ford, Trevor "Queenzflip" Robinson, his good friend Emanny Salgado, and, most recently, Marc Lamont Hill as additional hosts.

