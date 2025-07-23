Joe Burrow Addresses Bengals' Contract Issues With Teammates

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said it's "disappointing" that defensive end Trey Hendrickson and first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart still didn't have their contract situations sorted out before the start of training camp on Wednesday (July 23).

Hendrickson, 30. a First-team All-Pro selection in 2024 and Pro Bowler during each of the last four seasons, is holding out while seeking a long-term deal, while Stewart hasn't yet signed his rookie deal. The Bengals had previously dealt with contract issues ahead of the 2024 season with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins seeking new deals, which they eventually got this past offseason.

"You know, it's a business," Burrow said before pausing and deeply sighing via ESPN. "And that is how it's gone."

"Nobody's ever gonna fault the player for doing business how he feels he needs to," he added. "It's cutthroat business. You gotta fight for everything you can get. That's how it goes."

Burrow said he hasn't communicated with Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, recently, while head coach Zac Taylor said he didn't want to disclose whether or not he'd spoken with the defensive end. Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay an annual base salary of $15,800,000 and carry a cap hit of $18,666,668 cap hit and a deal cap value of $2,666,668, according to Spotrac.