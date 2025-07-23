Pete Davidson Makes Rare Comment About Becoming A Father

Pete Davison is over the moon about becoming a dad.

The comedian appeared on the July 22 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and explained how grateful he is to turn the page on an exciting new chapter of life with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.

"I did it!. Nah, if anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad so I’m so excited. Elsie’s excited. I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked. Everything else doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s nice!" the star beamed.

According to Page Six, this is not the first time Davidson has opened up about becoming a father. In a 2022 interview with Kevin Hart, he mentioned that his greatest achievement would be having a child.

"[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid."

The 29-year-old model shared the special news with the world on July 16 in an Instagram carousel featuring photos of the ultrasound, and precious moments spent with Davidson leading up to the announcement.

The couple's family, specifically the comedian's mom and sister, is not only excited to welcome another addition to their growing family, but they "approve" of Davidson's relationship with Hewitt and "love seeing Pete so happy."

