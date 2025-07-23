Terry McLaurin Spotted Amid Training Camp Holdout
By Jason Hall
July 23, 2025
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was spotted at a yoga studio Wednesday (July 23) morning amid his training camp holdout.
The photo, which was taken by X user @Pwhala10, was re-shared by NBC 4 Sports reporter JP Finlay, who pointed out that McLaurin, 29, was still in the area despite his absence from camp.
"Terry McLaurin at yoga this morning in VA. So we know he’s in town. Photo from @pwhala10," Finlay wrote on his X account Wednesday.
McLaurin was placed on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday after missing the Commanders' conditioning test Tuesday (July 22). Last week, the All-Pro receiver said he's "been pretty frustrated" with offseason contract negotiations while speaking to reporters.
"I've been pretty frustrated, not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing and frustrating. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, my wife and I have bought our first home here so this is somewhere I've always wanted to be," McLaurin said via NBC 4 Sports' JP Finlay.
McLaurin, who signed an extension in 2022, is entering the final year of his contract and already sat out of the Commanders' mandatory minicamp before being absent from training camp this week.
McLaurin was a Second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career and a Pro Bowler for the second time in 2024, recording 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns, while the Commanders made the NFC Conference Championship Game for the first time in 33 years and second playoff appearance in McLaurin's first six seasons.