Terry McLaurin Spotted Amid Training Camp Holdout

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was spotted at a yoga studio Wednesday (July 23) morning amid his training camp holdout.

The photo, which was taken by X user @Pwhala10, was re-shared by NBC 4 Sports reporter JP Finlay, who pointed out that McLaurin, 29, was still in the area despite his absence from camp.

"Terry McLaurin at yoga this morning in VA. So we know he’s in town. Photo from @pwhala10," Finlay wrote on his X account Wednesday.

McLaurin was placed on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday after missing the Commanders' conditioning test Tuesday (July 22). Last week, the All-Pro receiver said he's "been pretty frustrated" with offseason contract negotiations while speaking to reporters.