Trump's Approval Rating Sees Shift Among Key Demographic

President Donald Trump is reportedly losing support among male voters, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov poll released this week.

Trump is reported to have a -6 net approval rating among men, with a 47% approval rating and a 53% disapproval rating, the highest of any point during his second term in office. The president began his current term at a +20 margin, with a 60% approval rating and 40% disapproval rating among male voters.

Additionally, men supported Trump by a wider margin in his 2024 presidential election victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris than in his 2020 loss to former President Joe Biden, having narrowly won men under the age of 50, a group that had previously favored Biden by 10 points, according to PewResearch.org. Trump's shift among male voters has been consistent since April, with his approval rating dropping from 58% to 49% and his disapproval rating rising from 42% to 51% on April 11.

Polling expert Nate Silver claimed that the president's approval rating has reportedly "started to drop more quickly" in the latest edition of his Silver Bulletin Substack released on Tuesday (July 22). Trump's net approval rating is currently at -8.9, which is a drop of -2.0 points in one week and only 0.8 points higher than the -9.7 net approval low point of his second term reported on April 29, but still about seven points higher than the same point of his first term, according to Silver.

The president has reportedly seen a decrease in support for several policies including immigration (-3.4 to -7.4), economy (-12.1 to -14.1), trade (-14.5 to -17.5) and inflation (-24.5 to -24.8). Additionally, the percentage of Americans who strongly approve of Trump's job performance has dropped below 27% for the first time during his second term with about 43% of respondents claiming they strongly disapprove of him.