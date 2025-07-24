6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Indonesia on Wednesday (July 23), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered along the island of Gorontalo at a depth of 144.6 kilometers (about 90 miles). The USGS said it received five reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication.

The Indonesia earthquake was reported one day after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Tuesday (July 22), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered along the island of Sand Point at a depth of 38.4 kilometers (about 24 miles).

The Alaska earthquake was reported shortly after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Russia on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Petropavlovsk at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).