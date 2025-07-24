6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Indonesia on Wednesday (July 23), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered along the island of Gorontalo at a depth of 144.6 kilometers (about 90 miles). The USGS said it received five reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication.
The Indonesia earthquake was reported one day after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Tuesday (July 22), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered along the island of Sand Point at a depth of 38.4 kilometers (about 24 miles).
The Alaska earthquake was reported shortly after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in Russia on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Petropavlovsk at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - 109 km W of Gorontalo, Indonesia https://t.co/ueJWrzvo95— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 23, 2025
The Russia earthquake was reported hours after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Monday (July 21), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Adak at a depth of 56.4 kilometers (about 35 miles).
The Adak earthquake was reported hours after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Alaska on Sunday (July 20), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in San Point at a depth of 47.3 kilometers (about 29 miles).
The Alaska earthquakes were reported hours after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Russia on Sunday (July 20), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Petropavlovsk at a depth of 9.4 kilometers (about 5.8 miles).
The Russian earthquake was reported two days after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake was reported in Burma (Myanmar) on Friday (July 18), according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was centered in Shwebo at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).
The latest earthquake was reported less than four months after a deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Myanmar, with a 6.4-magnitude reported minutes later. At least 3,600 people and 5,000 were injured during the incident on March 28.