Jessica Simpson Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction During 'Insane' Performance

Jessica Simpson expertly played off a wardrobe malfunction during one of her first performances in over a decade.

The "With You" singer took the stage on Wednesday (July 23) as part of the Today show's Citi Concert Series, performing some old hits as well as new tracks for the crowd gathered at the Today Show Plaza, per People. During her set, she experienced a slight malfunction with her blush corset dress when the top left side of the garment slipped down and exposed her bra. However, her long hair and fringed metallic jacket helped cover the slip as she continued to sing.

After being asked how if feels to be back on stage performing, as well as treating the crowd to her new song "Fade," her "first release in 15 years," Simpson kept it real and poked fun at her mid-performance mishap.

"It's insane. And of course I had a malfunction here and everywhere, but it's okay," she said, quipping, "I think my boobs stayed in, so it's okay."

The 45-year-old star also shared how she felt about performing to large crowds after such a long break. She first made her big return to the stage in May to perform "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" on American Idol, Page Six reports.

"Today it was like, 'Okay, get out of your head. Get out of your head. Who cares if your shoes fall off? Who cares if you forget a lyric?'" she said. "Honestly, it's just about being able to get up there and feel vulnerable and that feels really beautiful."

Simpson has had an eventful year so far. In addition to releasing new music, she announced in January that she and estranged husband Eric Johnson had split after 10 years of marriage. They share three children: daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, and son Ace, 12.