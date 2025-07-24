'Most Wanted' Man Who Threw Bricks During Anti-ICE Protests Arrested
By Jason Hall
July 24, 2025
A man who was on the FBI's 'Most Wanted' list for hurling bricks at federal law enforcement authorities during large scale anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles was arrested at the United States-Mexico border on Wednesday (July 23).
Elpidio Reyna, of Compton, was detained more than one month after being identified by the FBI in June, US Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed in a post shared on his X account.
"ARRESTED: Elpidio Reyna surrendered today at the U.S.-Mexico border to face a felony charge of assault on a federal officer for throwing rocks at passing law enforcement vehicles in Paramount on June 7," Essayli wrote. "He was taken into custody by a U.S. Border Patrol officer who was inside one of the vehicles damaged in the attack — a brave law enforcement officer who could have been killed in last month’s dangerous and reckless attack. I thank @FBILosAngeles, @CBP, and @USBPChiefELC for their efforts to track down this dangerous felon."
ARRESTED: Elpidio Reyna surrendered today at the U.S.-Mexico border to face a felony charge of assault on a federal officer for throwing rocks at passing law enforcement vehicles in Paramount on June 7.— U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 23, 2025
He was taken into custody by a U.S. Border Patrol officer who was inside… pic.twitter.com/9ExZPnEAPT
Essayli had previously identified Reyna as the suspect accused of throwing bricks at federal law enforcement agents in a post shared on his X account. Reyna reportedly fled to Mexico after being identified by the FBI, authorities confirmed via the New York Post.
The suspect was reportedly detained by Mexican authorities in the state of Sinaloa earlier this month on a felony charge of assault on a federal officer but agreed to surrender to the FBI at a later date.
“To anyone who thinks they can attack federal officers and hide behind a mask or helmet, Reyna’s arrest today proves we can find and charge anyone who violates federal law,” Essayli said.