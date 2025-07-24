'Most Wanted' Man Who Threw Bricks During Anti-ICE Protests Arrested

A man who was on the FBI's 'Most Wanted' list for hurling bricks at federal law enforcement authorities during large scale anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles was arrested at the United States-Mexico border on Wednesday (July 23).

Elpidio Reyna, of Compton, was detained more than one month after being identified by the FBI in June, US Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed in a post shared on his X account.

"ARRESTED: Elpidio Reyna surrendered today at the U.S.-Mexico border to face a felony charge of assault on a federal officer for throwing rocks at passing law enforcement vehicles in Paramount on June 7," Essayli wrote. "He was taken into custody by a U.S. Border Patrol officer who was inside one of the vehicles damaged in the attack — a brave law enforcement officer who could have been killed in last month’s dangerous and reckless attack. I thank @FBILosAngeles, @CBP, and @USBPChiefELC for their efforts to track down this dangerous felon."